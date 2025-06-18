The crash scene viewed from Longlands Rd in Hastings, looking towards Railway Rd. Photo / NZME

The crash scene viewed from Longlands Rd in Hastings, looking towards Railway Rd. Photo / NZME

Two people are seriously injured after a two-car crash at a rural intersection near Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Railway Rd South and Longlands Rd East just before 7.30am today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances took two people, both in serious condition, to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said none of the occupants of the vehicles were trapped after the crash. Fire and Emergency crews assisted with patient care.