Interior Warehouse: Step inside for a touch of luxury

Arden Macdonald is the owner / operator of Interior Warehouse in Napier.

Smart buying and an eye for "affordable luxury" has seen Arden Macdonald open the doors to a stunning new shop in Carlyle St, Napier.

Interior Warehouse is full of luxury statement pieces, such as unique velvet couches and armchairs, beautiful cabinets and dining tables and chairs.

"Of course you don't have to buy the entire set of anything. If you just want one dining chair it's yours," Arden says.

There's also glassware, art, cushions, gorgeous lamps, beautiful vases, exotic homeware — the list goes on.

"We keep our prices low yet have high quality products because we have, for many years, had an extensive relationship with the overseas suppliers and keep our costs low.

"There's no waiting for orders to arrive. If you are happy to take the floor model, it's yours. Otherwise we have stock in our Auckland warehouse waiting for delivery to its final home. You can be assured that not everyone in Hawke's Bay will have the same thing as you."

Step inside Interior Warehouse in Carlyle St, Napier, to find yourself a touch of luxury. Photo / Supplied

Arden says they don't have sales.

"We keep our prices as low as possible.

"People are shocked at the prices. You really don't need to spend big money to have nice things. In fact, you can have luxury at an affordable price for everyday living."

The shop is large and light with lots of space to browse at your leisure.

Arden, who was born and bred in Hawke's Bay, was working as cabin crew for Virgin Australia Airlines when Covid hit.

"I was made redundant. I didn't want to stay in Auckland, so my partner and I moved back to the Bay. I had a house here that needed to be furnished so I went to Interior Warehouse – Auckland and gave them a list of what I wanted.

"I was prepared to cut the list back when I got the total price, however to my utter surprise and delight it came back way below what I thought it would.

"This made me think about opening a business here. I had a look around and felt that there was a lot of grey and beige out there and decided that I could brighten things up somewhat.

"Interior Warehouse was started by two guys in Auckland. Interior Warehouse buys direct from overseas factories, there is no middleman, which means I can keep my prices low and that's exactly what I do."

Arden has achieved his goal - low prices, stimulating colours and unique designs everywhere you look in this shop. It's interesting and fun to browse through.

"A regular visit is required as the range is constantly changing."

Because he knows what it's like to have a locally owned and operated business, Arden is open to stocking some New Zealand made and locally made products.

"I love what I am doing. I get a lot of satisfaction out of selecting and presenting beautiful things for other people to take home.

"You can also have a complimentary cup of Hawthorne coffee with Hohepa milk in a takeaway cup while have a look around."

■ Interior Warehouse is at 81 Carlyle St, Napier, and is open seven days a week from 10am until 5.30pm. There is off-street parking available.