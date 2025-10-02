Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Inside ‘Mayor School’, where new leaders learn how to run a council

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Mayor’s Induction, referred to as 'Mayor School' by the past mayors (pictured here in 2022), sees new and returning mayors from across New Zealand get together after local elections, for a two-day conference.

Mayor’s Induction, referred to as 'Mayor School' by the past mayors (pictured here in 2022), sees new and returning mayors from across New Zealand get together after local elections, for a two-day conference.

Hawke’s Bay could have four new mayors attending “Mayor School” when voting finishes in the local body election on October 11.

Hastings will definitely have a new mayor with Sandra Hazlehurst standing down, while in Central Hawke’s Bay, Napier and Wairoa, the incumbent mayors all face challengers.

Local

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save