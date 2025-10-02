Inside ‘Mayor School’, where new leaders learn how to run a council

“Mayor’s Induction – affectionately referred to as Mayor School by the past Mayors – sees new and returning mayors from across New Zealand get together after local elections, for a two-day conference in Wellington, this year on October 20-21.”

He said it gave the new cohort of mayors a chance to form connections and prepare themselves for the new triennium.

“For some, it’s about learning new skills and what being a mayor is all about, for others it’s establishing a new environment with a new group at the council table.”

Hazlehurst attended her first Mayor School in 2017.

“I met Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick there, who was born and raised in Parkvale, Hastings, we had an instant bond,” Hazlehurst said.

“Steve was an experienced and respected mayor of a district of similar size to Hastings. She had also been a Member of Parliament and helped me navigate Government processes and systems.

“I have been grateful to have many mentors. Mayors’ past and present are always willing to share their knowledge and advice to support new mayors.

“Former Hastings mayor and MP Lawrence Yule was always at the end of the phone to support me.

“I have also had mentors from our local iwi and hapu as well as the business community who have helped me see and realise opportunities and navigate challenges.”

Necklen said while it wasn’t compulsory to attend, it was important.

“The role of Mayor isn’t an easy one. Mayors need a peer support network, and Mayor School is the start of that,” he said.

“While they need to have close working relationships with their CEO and councillors, they also need to have a network of peers who ‘get it’. Some first-term mayors have described this to us as life-saving.”

This year marks the 10th session of Mayor School, which began in 1998.

An example of the topics covered?

Nailing the mayoral role – from politics to governance

Funding and finance

The mayor’s role in managing risk

Mayor’s role in emergency management

Building the council team

Navigating iwi relationships

Council reporting.

What other avenues are available for mayors to get advice and help?

LGNZ offers member councils an online professional development programme called Ākona.

It is also working with Victoria University to develop bespoke learning micro-credentials for elected members.

It offers regular in-person meetings for mayors, including the All-of-Local-Government meetings, Zone and Sector meetings, and an annual SuperLocal conference.

For young elected members, LGNZ operates a YEM network which has a strong development focus.

Necklen: A great mayor is often:

A strong communicator, a motivator and a connector of people and ideas.

A smart operator who has the political acumen and the ability to get others to align and agree to their vision. Within councils, it’s sometimes about collaborating and leading a diverse group of people.

A strategic thinker who can balance the community’s needs with the council’s long-term strategic goals.

A great mayor listens to the community and can consider different perspectives, bringing those voices to the table.

Top three tips from Hazlehurst

Have a clear vision that has grown from a deep understanding of all parts of your community.

Build strong relationships with your councillors, council staff, and the wider community.

Lead with passion and energy to make a difference for your people.

Some stats

16 current mayors are not standing again in this year’s local election – almost 25% turnover

Six of these mayors, not standing again, served only one term

The 2022 local elections saw 40% of mayors elected for the first time.

Two mayors (Manawatū and Hurunui) have been elected unopposed, well down from the seven mayors elected unopposed in 2022

Female mayors have steadily trended upwards over the past three elections, currently at 34% so over a third

Ben Bell was New Zealand’s youngest ever mayor in 2022, elected as Mayor of Gore at 22 years old (and no LG experience).

