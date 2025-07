Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Injuries after school bus with single passenger rolls in Hawke’s Bay

The school bus crash on Kereru Rd, Maraekakaho, Hastings District. Photo / Jack Riddell

A school bus has rolled on a rural road in Hawke’s Bay, with one person taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police were told of the single-vehicle crash on Kereru Rd, between Mangatahi Rd and Dasent Rd in Maraekakaho, at 7.45am on Monday.

One child was on the bus with the driver when the crash happened.

Police notified Hastings District Council of black ice on the road and asked the council to organise signage to warn motorists of slippery roads in the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson assessed two people at the scene and transported the driver to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.