Blair Tickner gets another opportunity to impress as India roll into New Zealand for a T20 series. Photo / Getty Images

Blair Tickner likes the expansion of overseas Twenty20 leagues, even though he’s got no eyes on them at the moment.

The recalled Central Stags fast bowler has a great chance of playing international cricket in front of friends and family at his home ground of McLean Park on Tuesday night.

Tickner, 29, was awarded a central contract by New Zealand Cricket this year after Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult asked to be released from theirs to play foreign T20 leagues.

He played three games against Pakistan in the T20 tri-series in Christchurch that preceded the recent World Cup in Australia, but missed out on final selection for that tournament, watching closely from home.

“We played a lot of good cricket in the tournament but unfortunately, we didn’t get across the line in the last one; but that’s T20 cricket; you just need a few guys in the team to win a game. It’s a tough one to take but the boys will have learnt a lot from it,” Tickner said.

International cricket returns to Napier on Tuesday for the first time since March last year, with the Black Caps playing India in a T20 international.

Tickner has made 14 T20 appearances for his country, as well as playing six one-day internationals, but hasn’t nailed a permanent spot in either side yet.

Blair Tickner played against India in the 2019 T20 home series too. Photo / Photosport

Boult’s decision to opt out of a contract has given Black Caps coach Gary Stead another reason to pick the loyal Hawke’s Bay man, and he’s determined to make the most of it.

“With more leagues, there’s more opportunities for guys that have just been on the edge of the team, so it’s great for us and it’s also good for guys like Trent that are going over and putting New Zealand in high regard really, because it puts a value on the players over here,” Tickner said.

Tickner said he felt the interest from overseas leagues in Kiwi talent was a marker of how strong New Zealand cricket was.

“It feels like it’s the strongest it’s ever been and it’s a pleasure being a part of it all, to feel like we can win any game at any stage, so I just love being part of it.”

Tickner made his international debut against the same opposition in Hamilton in 2019, so he’s well aware of the task ahead. As well as passionate local support, a huge television audience will be tuning in from the cricket-obsessed nation.

“Playing against India there’s always going to be good crowds and a lot of hype around it so it’s always awesome to be playing against them, so I’m pretty excited for it.

“You probably don’t think about who’s watching at home but the crowds, you definitely can’t get away from the crowds when they’re here ... it’s an awesome atmosphere so you just try to take it in your stride and do your job on the day and don’t get too hyped about it all.”

A potential knock-on effect of performing well in this series for Tickner is the exposure it would give him to Indian Premier League scouts, but he makes it clear where his own priorities lie.

“Most professional cricketers put their name in the hat every year. It’s a bit of a lottery if you haven’t played much international cricket.

“Playing against India is a great opportunity to get your name in lights for the IPL, but for me, I’m concentrating on playing for New Zealand.

“Every time I get to play for them I’m just stoked so I’m definitely more focused on doing well for the team and New Zealand than looking at IPL opportunities, but you never know where it’s going to take you.”