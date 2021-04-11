Inaugural IronMāori half marathon held in Napier

The first ever IronMāori Half Marathon was run along Marine Parade in Napier on Saturday, with 277 competitors across the 5km, 10km and 21km distances. Photo / Paul Taylor

The first ever IronMāori Half Marathon was run along Marine Parade in Napier on Saturday, with 277 competitors across the 5km, 10km and 21km distances.

Contestants ran up and down the Parade between the start/finish line at the Soundshell and the turnaround point near the Ellison St intersection.

IronMāori founder and CEO Heather Skipworth said it was important they introduced the Half Marathon and shorter distance runs to make their events even more accessible.

She said the event was absolutely fantastic and filled exactly the role they intended by bringing a whole lot of grassroots people who hadn't done something like that before out of their comfort zone.

"There were people of all shapes, sizes and ages and a lot of fuller figured people as well which is what IronMāori is all about," Skipworth said.

She said the run takes on greater symbolism for some of the participants who had gone through addictions, trauma and abuse to get to the start line.

After getting feedback from the participants, IronMāori is looking at holding another Half Marathon in September, and Heather Skipworth confirmed it will be an annual event on their calendar.

Dessie Gourlay was the first of 49 runners to complete the half marathon, finishing in one hour, 25 minutes and 41 seconds.

He took first place ahead of Lachie McGregor (1:32:09) and Rhys Howe (1:35:58).

The first female finisher in the longest distance was Laura Barton (1:50:26), who came in ahead of Shaz Dagg (1:58:07) and Rochelle Jacobs (1:58:25).

Keita Seymour (30:31) came first in the 5km distance, while Carlton Oliver (44:24) won the 10km event.