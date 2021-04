Sheep graze in a vineyard on Tukituki Rd among the autumn colours. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sheep graze in a vineyard on Tukituki Rd among the autumn colours. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay is, in Hawke's Bay Today's unbiased opinion, the best place in NZ to experience autumn.

As trees and vines turn various shades of yellow and red and leaves start to fall, our chief photographer Warren Buckland got his camera out to capture the changing of seasons.

Jason Corsbie with sons Noah, 3, and Gus, 5, on holiday from Wellington playing in the autumn leaves in Cornwall Park, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

A tui calling in the trees in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Jeanne Dever, of Havelock North, walks with Leo through the autumn leaves at Keirunga Gardens in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Animals grazing in Hawke's Bay's early evening autumn light. Photo / Warren Buckland

Autumn colours in Hawke's Bay's Tukituki valley. Photo / Warren Buckland