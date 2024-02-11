In pictures: Model Warbirds whizz over Awatoto

Ryan Groves from Wellington and his Blue Angels jet which reached speeds of 300km/h and showed off some divebombing skills at high speed. Photo / Connull Lang

A soaring display of aerial excellence went down at the Hawke’s Bay Model Flyers Club’s facilities in Awatoto this weekend, with hundreds turning up over two days to witness model warbirds take flight.

While a slight weather hiccup on Sunday due to crosswinds meant fewer of the flyers up in the air, there were plenty of opportunities for dedicated daredevils from all across New Zealand to show their skills.

The triumph in the skies was made even sweeter by the fact the club facilities had overcome the adversity of being hit by flooding not once but twice last year and rebuilding from the ground up, with club president Marty Hughes calling the weekend “absolutely brilliant”.

“It’s been a long 12 months to get the field back in order. It looks absolutely fantastic now.”

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang was there to capture to action.

World War I and World War II replica model planes, as well as newer models took to the skies for Warbirds over Awatoto. Pictured is a P-51 Mustang model. Photo / Connull Lang





Gordon Meads of Hamilton with his Sopwith Pup at the Warbirds in Awatoto. Photo / Connull Lang

An eager crowd turned out over the weekend to witness the model warbirds take flight. Photo / Connull Lang