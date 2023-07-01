In pictures: Hooves and hoorays at Hawke’s Bay races

Shaun Fannin and Happy Star dodged a bullet after narrowly missing a fence to win race three. Photo / Paul Taylor

The sounds of hooves and hoorays erupted from the Hawke’s Bay Racing Centre in Hastings on Saturday as punters flocked to venue for the AHD Hawke’s Bay Hunt Race Day.

With 10 races starting from 11am, the event featured steeplechase, hurdles and flat racing.

One of the big winners of the day was Jockey Shaun Fannin, who rode the winners of both the Hawke’s Bay Hurdles and the Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase, the $70,000 historic features of winter racing in Hawke’s Bay.

The 27-year-old Hastings native is closing in on 150 wins in an 11-season career and is now leading the national jumps jockey’s premiership with 16 wins from 38 rides this season.

Other winners included Buddy Lammas on Torque Time who clinched victory with a nail-biting finish in race five.

Eager punters cheer on their horse of choice at the AHD Hawke's Bay Hunt Race Day. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jockey Buddy Lammas claims victory in race five with Torque Time. Photo / Paul Taylor

Punters watched in the hopes their horse would claim victory. Photo / Paul Taylor