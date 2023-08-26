In pictures: Hawke’s Bay Marathon winners rave as rescheduled event showcases region’s recovery

Hazel Wong (left) and May Ning elated after their half marathon finish at Elephant Hill Winery in Te Awanga. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor captured the joy and determination of thousands running in one of the region’s biggest events since Cyclone Gabrielle on Saturday.

Back-to-back wins, personal best times and stunning weather; it couldn’t get any better for those competing in this year’s Hawke’s Bay marathon.

The event made its welcome return after being hampered by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year, with thousands registered and many running for a diverse range of charitable causes.

Full marathon Women's winner Ingrid Cree full crosses the finish line. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay was teeming medal-donning racers and excited visitors after the event, all of them making the most of a sunny winter’s day in the region.

Ingrid Cree and Ben Gatting took out the 2023 titles, both with arriving with smiles at the finish line food fest at Elephant Hill Winery & Estate.

Cree made it back-to-back Hawke’s Bay Marathon titles, winning in 2:47:22 and bettering her own course best time set last year by more than two minutes. It was her new personal best.

“I think it’s the atmosphere that keeps drawing me back, my kids also do the fun run and so it’s the whole family vibe, it’s really social, everyone is here and everyone seems to stick around and enjoy the vibes,” she said.

Cree said she was also stoked with how the weather turned out.

“It’s so beautiful, we got amazing weather today as well but it’s just stunning. Incredible the work that’s been done here to recover to even have the event here this year after all the floods, so beautiful course.”

Men's full marathon winner Ben Gatting takes the number one spot at the finish line. Photo / Paul Taylor

The men’s marathon race was won by Aucklander Gatting, who smashed out a time of 2:27:51.

“The trails were in good nick, it was a quick course, just flat the whole way but not a lot of wind and that nice soft bike trail most of the way along with a bit of road so you’re kind of changing up,” he said.

“It’s a fast scenic course which helps to keep your mind off the running sometimes, so yeah it’s a good day out there for a run I reckon.”

Rose Campbell giving it her all as she makes it to the finish. Photo / Paul Taylor

The La Roche Posay Half Marathon titles were taken out by Harry Dixon (1:06:43) and Camille French (1:14:43) – both setting new course best times, French by an impressive four minutes.

The Hawke’s Bay Marathon will return to its usual date in the calendar in 2024.

Entries for next year’s event, taking place on Saturday 18 May 2024, opened at 11am on Sunday.

Thousands turned up to run in the 2023 Hawke's Bay marathon on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor



