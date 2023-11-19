Logan MacKay of Waipukarau getting dirty at the Flemington Mud Run. Photo / Connull Lang

Logan MacKay of Waipukarau getting dirty at the Flemington Mud Run. Photo / Connull Lang

In Hastings, the dance moves were “so fresh” and “so clean”. But in rural Central Hawke’s Bay on Sunday, the moves being made were anything but that.

Held at Wanstead’s Lake Station in Central Hawkes Bay on Sunday, the Flemington School Mud Run saw people of ages get down and dirty in an action-packed run full of obstacles, laughs and plenty of mud pies.

Contestants getting their first look at what's in store for them at the start of the Flemington Mud Run. Photo / Connull Lang

Gung-ho competitors could choose from the 2.5-kilometre, 5km or 10km courses, and run either by themselves or with a team.

Hannah Chambers (centre), 11, of Takapau takes on competitors at the Flemington Mud Run. Photo / Connull Lang

Back in Hastings, fun of a different kind took place at Toitoi on Saturday, where keen dancers celebrated the finals of the Battle in the Bay dance competition.

The event saw dancers from all across New Zealand share a weekend filled with dancing, workshops and connecting.

Dance group TP Kadetz from Taranaki getting ready for the Battle in the Bay, backstage at the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre. Photo / Connull Lang