In pictures: Duck shooting season begins in Hawke's Bay

Lindsay Morris of Meeanee and Des Pledger of Te Puhoe out hunting on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Duck shooting season began with a less of a bang than normal over the weekend.

Hawke's Bay Fish & Game regional manager Jesse Friedlander said the clear, calm and dry conditions made hunting challenging, but some hunters still managed to bag a few birds.

People had to "be a bit more innovative" with those who usually hunt at dams turning to rivers as they had dried up.

Fish & Game alongside police were out and about, and Friedlander said the majority of people were doing the right thing.

He encouraged hunters to stick to the rules and get in touch with the Hawke's Bay Fish & Game office if they need any information about the hunting rules.

Bob Spain and five month old dog Judy went duck shooting on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

The duck shooting season began in Hawke's Bay on Saturday May 1. Photo / Ian Cooper

Fish & Game Hawke's Bay regional manager Jesse Friedlander and Hawke's Bay Regional Council representative Mark Brinsdon were out and about checking rules were being followed. Photo / Ian Cooper