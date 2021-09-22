Immigration investigation: Police search Waipukurau address

Police executed a search warrant in Waipukurau this morning as part of an investigation involving allegations of migrant exploitation. Photo File

Police searched a Waipukurau property on Wednesday morning as part of an investigation involving allegations of migrant exploitation.

Through police, Immigration New Zealand released a statement on Wednesday saying it would will not be identifying the victims/complainants, evidence obtained or commenting on the nature of the exploitation allegations.

"This is to protect the integrity of the investigation," a spokesperson said.

"Combating the exploitation of temporary migrant workers is a priority for INZ and allegations of such offending are taken very seriously.

"INZ encourages anyone who thinks they or someone else is being exploited in the workplace to contact the INZ service centre where their concerns will be handled in a safe manner."

To report a case of migrant exploitation, contact the MBIE exploitation reporting line 0800 200 088 or the MBIE contact centre 0800 20 90 20.

For cases of people trafficking, call the local police or 111 (if it is an emergency).

To report an issue anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via an online Crimestoppers form.