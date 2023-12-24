Fisheries New Zealand Fishery Officers and Honorary Fishery Officers (HFOs) will be out and about patrolling along the coasts and on the water to ensure the rules are being followed this summer. Photo / Fisheries New Zealand

Fisheries New Zealand Fishery Officers and Honorary Fishery Officers (HFOs) will be out and about patrolling along the coasts and on the water to ensure the rules are being followed this summer. Photo / Fisheries New Zealand

Hawkes Bay anglers are being warned about an overseas-based website illegally offering licences which has already scammed several users in the region.

Fish and Game New Zealand issued a warning for all fishers across the country about the unauthorized Fish Assistant website, which offers anglers fishing licences at a significantly higher cost to the user than buying a licence through the Fish and Game website.

“Anglers have reported being significantly over-charged or not receiving the licence they have paid for, which poses a real risk for anglers when they get approached by our compliance team in the field as they may be fishing illegally,” the Fish and Game New Zealand statement said.

“Fish Assistant has also altered fishing licences, (an offence under the Freshwater Fishing Regulations) to remove the purchase price in an effort to prevent anglers from knowing the actual costs of purchasing them from Fish and Game.”

You do not need a licence to fish in the sea around New Zealand, but you do need a licence for freshwater fishing according to the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Fish and Game NZ believes about 150 fishing licences have been purchased through the Fish Assistant website, about five of those which are understood to be anglers in Hawke’s Bay according to Kerry Meehan of Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game.

Corina Jordan, chief executive of Fish and Game, said the Fish and Game NZ website is the only authorised place to purchase a fishing licence online and it was easy to buy a licence through it or at their partner retail outlets.

She said Fish and Game NZ was concerned anglers’ credit card details had been compromised, as the website was not processing these payments through an accredited payment system.

Fish and Game NZ warns about an overseas website they say is illegally selling NZ fish licences, with about five Hawkes Bay anglers affected so far. Richard Cosgrove/ Fish & Game NZ

Meehan said it was also concerning that the rogue website had the personal details of those who had used it, which could be on-sold and used in identity theft.

“We’re disappointed this website is pulling the wool over people’s eyes by suggesting it is difficult to purchase a fishing licence in New Zealand when it is, in fact, very simple and quick. Fish and Game also has teams around the country who are happy to provide free advice and information,” Jordan said.

Fish and Game recommends anyone who has used the Fish Assistant website should contact the police and their bank.

Fisheries New Zealand summer advice - Know the rules

With the summer season in full swing and plenty of good fishing along the Hawke’s Bay coastline, knowing the rules could save a fine or even save a life.

Niamh Murphy, Fisheries New Zealand’s acting director of fisheries compliance, said in a statement that the free NZ Fishing Rules mobile app tells users the fishing rules in their area and lets them know if there are any biotoxin warnings for people gathering shellfish even without cell coverage.

“There are catch and size limits as well as rules for the kind of gear you’re allowed to use. These rules vary by species and area and do change from time to time, so it’s important to stay up to date,” Murphy said.

In the last month, Hawke’s Bay coastline was included in a shellfish collection ban due to paralytic shellfish toxins.

Just this week, an algal bloom made it inadvisable to swim or collect shellfish along the shoreline near Te Awanga and Haumoana.

Murphy said Fisheries New Zealand Fishery Officers and Honorary Fishery Officers (HFOs) will be out and about patrolling along the coasts and on the water to ensure the rules are being followed.

“If you’re unsure of any of the rules and regulations, ask your local Fishery Officer – they’re there to help you. We want to make sure you catch a feed and not a fine,” she said.

“By following the rules you’ll be doing your part in keeping our shared fisheries sustainable so that future generations can also enjoy catching a feed of kaimoana.”

Consequences of illegal fishing activity

Murphy said peope could also help protect fisheries by reporting suspicious fishing they might see to 0800 47 62 24 or poacher@mpi.govt.nz, including reporting poaching or illegal activity online such as fish for sale through social media platforms such as Facebook.

“Buying or selling recreationally caught fish is illegal.Don’t risk prosecution by purchasing fish from a Facebook marketplace.”

Earlier this year a Mahia man pleaded guilty to one representative charge of acting in contravention of the Fisheries Act to obtain a benefit after deceiving kaitiaki to obtain customary fishing permits to catch crayfish.

The man made $68,000 selling the thousands of illegally harvested crayfish he caught.

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a fine not exceeding $250,000.