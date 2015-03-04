Sajjad Ahmad of Wellington, formerly Pakistan, caught a ball one-handed yesterday to be in the running for a share of $1 million. Photo / Duncan Brown

Sajjad Ahmad of Wellington, formerly Pakistan, caught a ball one-handed yesterday to be in the running for a share of $1 million. Photo / Duncan Brown

A disobedient, or perhaps determined, husband has a chance to win a share of $1 million after taking a spectacular one-handed catch at last night's World Cup game in Napier.

Pakistan fan Sajjad Ahmad travelled from Wellington to McLean Park yesterday to watch his beloved cricket team play the UAE in their Pool B fixture. But he had no idea how great the day would become.

Sitting in the bleachers of the Harris Stand and sporting a Pakistan green hairdo, Mr Ahmad had already used up his fair share of luck before the game.

"When I was walking in I was thinking to buy a [Tui] T-shirt, but my wife said 'nah, nah, nah don't spend $30', but I said no, don't worry about it, let me buy the shirt."

After bravely disobeying his wife, Shazja Khan, the man who has lived in New Zealand for 14 years strode confidently to where he felt his best chance to catch a million dollars was. The cow-corner boundary.

"During the game it was in my mind, it was quite close and it's that sort of ground where you are right on top ... a couple [of balls] just whizzed past us before that [catch]."

Read more: Editorial: Catch game and maybe the ball, too

Fans urged to see Bay's adopted team.

Stylish welcome to Napier for UAE cricketers

That catch turned a good day at the cricket into an "excellent day" and as the ball soared from the bat of Wahab Riaz a slight moment of hesitation crept into Mr Ahmad's mind.

"I was thinking that I might not make it, but there was not that many people around where I was sitting. So I just made my way to the left, stabilised myself under the ball and it's just come and sit in my right paw.

"It's just one of those things aye," he laughed.

Dancing in the aisles, Mr Ahmad was quickly escorted to the Tui tent and presented with his oversized cheque.

"I'm not sure he will ever listen to me again," Mrs Khan later joked about her husband.

The catch could not be described as a fluke either, with Mr Ahmad having played cricket for several years in Wellington and Pakistan.

He hoped now to see a Black Caps and Pakistan World Cup final to maximise his winnings, which he added would be spent on his children's education.

As for Riaz, he will be one of Mr Ahmad's favourite players for the "rest of his life".

-A second punter took a one-handed catch at yesterday's game but because he was not wearing the Tui T-shirt it was voided by officials.