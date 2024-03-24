Kanapu kaupapa igniting talent and leadership across te ao Māori

People learning with the moana. Photo / Rāhiri Mākuini

Ngāti Kahungunu uri (descendants) are leading and working in rangahau (research), pūtaiao (science) and auaha (innovation) spaces locally and across the motu.

The opportunity to scale and strengthen skills, networks and pathways of uri a Kahungunu, will have long-term positive impacts on our iwi, region and Aotearoa. Areas where our people are contributing include food cultivation, climate change, astronomy, health and wellbeing and mahi toi (artistic pursuits).

Kanapu is a kaupapa designed by Māori, for Māori, to ignite talent and leadership across te ao Māori in research, science and innovation spaces. Focusing on matauranga Māori, Kanapu helps build capability, confidence and networks. It is hosted by Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, New Zealand’s only Māori centre of research excellence.

Pouhere (executive director) Kanapu, Vanessa Clark, says they are excited to support whānau, hapū and iwi aspirations.

“Our biggest learning has been about ‘meeting our people where they are at’ and delivering value based on feedback from those we connect with across the motu, ” Vanessa said.

Some Kahungunu uri involved in this intergenerational project include Kiwa Hammond, Rāhiri Mākuini Edwards-Hammond, Mana Keefe, Whare Kupenga-Keefe and Tina Walker-Ferguson.

Upcoming events Kanapu is delivering for whānau and hapori Māori include:





Tūhono Rau Tangata: Over the next few months we will hear from Wayne Mulligan, Te Taka Keegan, Tina Porou, Bobby Campbell Luke and Eruera Tarena about their career journeys and visions. Register for any of these kōrero at www.kanapu.maori.nz/

Te Ako Rau: A free online mentoring programme for grassroots Māori collectives and their projects to develop robust processes and systems to achieve their aspirations. Rōpū 3 starts on May 13 and runs for six weeks, with 90-minute wānanga once a week in the evening. Sign up at www.kanapu.maori.nz/

Past participants have said Te Ako Rau is “great value ... delivering way more than anticipated” and they are “learning a lot about mātauranga Māori”.

Te Papa Ako offers a support package (hoa haere) of up to three months for Te Ako Rau participants.

Hui Hihiri - Kanapu National Online Wānanga. Hui Hihiri is a two-day free online wānanga for whānau and hapori interested in rangahau (research), pūtaiao (science) and auaha (innovation) who are grounded in mātauranga Māori. This year’s theme is Hiki wairua – the power is within us. More details at www.kanapu.maori.nz/

Follow Kanapu on social media to connect and keep up with upcoming events.