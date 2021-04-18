Hurricanes to play Western Force at Napier's McLean Park

Jordie Barrett last played for the Hurricanes at McLean Park in April, 2018. Photo / File

The recent travel bubble announcement between New Zealand and Australia means Western Force will square off against the Hurricanes in a Super Rugby fixture in Napier next month.

New Zealand and Australian rugby fans have been restricted to seeing domestic Super Rugby franchises do battle each weekend, so many of them will be eager to see how teams match up throughout the transtasman competition.

Napier's McLean Park host the match on Friday, May 28 at 7.05pm.

HBRU CEO Jay Campbell was "delighted" with delighted with news.

"Hawke's Bay Rugby is excited to be hosting these two great sides and our communities love of rugby should see the Bay 'pack the park'.

"Huge thanks to both clubs for having the foresight in bringing this game to Hawke's Bay and our rugby fans."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the Hurricanes had a "loyal fan base in Hawke's Bay" and a strong history of success at McLean Park.

"It promises to be an entertaining evening for all and a great boost for the region heading into winter".

Campbell said tickets were sure to be hot property as many fans would be eagerly anticipating the possible return of Hurricanes fan favourites such as Julian Savea, Dane Coles and Jordie Barrett, alongside Magpies squad members.



Eyes will no doubt be on team selections, with the possibility of Devan Flanders, Isaiah Walker - Leawere, Pouri Rakete - Stones, Lolagi Visinia and Danny Toala all being available to play.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said: "We are really looking forward to playing in Napier. The team always love the experience in the Bay and it's always a great atmosphere on game day. Our relationship with Hawke's Bay rugby is very important to us and we thank them and the Force for making this happen."

The Western Force have some familiar names in their squad, with former Hurricane Jeremy Thrush on their roster as well as former All Black Richard Kahui and Irish fullback Rob Kearney all playing well alongside several Australian test players Tevita Kuridrani, Tom Robertson, Sitaleki Timani and Kyle Godwin, with new Wallabies Feleti Kaitu'u and Tim Anstee and Argentinian internationals Tomas Cubelli, Tomas Lezana, Santiago Medrano and Domingo Miotti.

There will be chances for fans to get up and close to players during their stay, with fan engagement opportunities to be announced closer to game day.

• A pre purchase opportunity will be provided to Magpie's season members and sponsors with tickets available for public sale from midday Wednesday 21 April via the HBRU, 3 Orotu Drive, Poraiti or online at www.magpies.co.nz