Hurricanes to bring Super Rugby Pacific back to Napier in 2026

“We’ve obviously got a huge amount of Hawke’s Bay players within the squad, so this match against the Force is another opportunity for us to go to the region and unite and excite our fans in Napier.

“We’re really looking forward to reconnecting with Hawke’s Bay and the region and playing up there.”

Confirmation that Napier will host the match against the Force rounds out the Hurricanes’ 2026 season schedule.

The venue of the fixture had been listed as ‘TBC’ when the full draw was announced in August.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said hosting the Hurricanes again would be a boost for the region.

“It will be a privilege to host the Hurricanes once again in Napier and another fantastic opportunity for the Hawke’s Bay public to see the Hurricanes playing in their own back yard,” Campbell says.

“The whole of Hawke’s Bay, including the business community, will benefit from having the Canes in our province, and I am sure our fans will pack out McLean Park again in March.”

Born in Havelock North and schooled at Hastings Boys’ High School, Hurricanes loose forward Devan Flanders said he was thrilled about the opportunity to return to his home region in a Super Rugby Pacific capacity.

“It means a lot to the Hawke’s Bay community, especially because they are such loyal rugby supporters,” Flanders, a 75-cap veteran for Hawke’s Bay in the NPC, said.

“Our Hawke’s Bay fans always show up with a smile on their faces and bring plenty of energy and passion to our matches at McLean Park.”

Hurricanes matches in Napier

1996 – Hurricanes 32-16 Transvaal

1997 – Hurricanes 19-3 Waratahs

1998 – Hurricanes 17-39 Crusaders

1999 – Hurricanes 13-7 Waratahs

2001 – Hurricanes 35-33 Highlanders

2003 – Hurricanes 34-46 Bulls

2011 – Hurricanes 14-26 Bulls

2014 – Hurricanes 25-20 Bulls

2015 – Hurricanes 56-20 Highlanders

2017 – Hurricanes 56-21 Brumbies

2018 – Hurricanes 38-37 Sharks

2020 – Hurricanes 62-15 Sunwolves

2021 – Hurricanes 43-6 Force

2025 – Hurricanes 38-34 Fijian Drua