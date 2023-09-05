Hukarere Girls’ College eyes centre of Havelock North for school site

Hukarere Girls' College senior students clockwise from bottom, Cherish Whaiapu, Alizae Adsett, Karani Wilkie and Zsana Dimitro with temporary classrooms at the Taradale Anglican Church. They could soon move to a permanant location in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hukarere Girls’ College is considering a building near the centre of Havelock North, currently home to a tech company, for their new school site.

Before land categorisations were decided, the school confirmed that they had no plans to return to their flooded Eskdale site and were seeking a new place to call home.

Te Aute Trust Board confirmed in early June that they had finalised the purchase of the Wine Country Motel, in Havelock North, to use as their new wharenoho (dormitory) and students and staff have since moved in.

Now Te Aute Trust Board has confirmed the school is relatively far into the process of securing a site for learning at 31 Napier Rd in Havelock North, formerly the Porse offices and currently home to tech company Fingermark.

About 60 Hukarere Girls’ College students are currently working at an interim learning site set up at Taradale Anglican Church.

Year 13 students Cherish Whaiapu, Alizae Adsett, Karani Wilkie and Zsana Dimitro are all looking forward to bigger classrooms with more space to learn.

Wilkie said she wanted a bigger space with more classrooms.

“We are really happy about [the church sharing its space], but it is just not the same as a school.”

“[The prospective site] will be closer to our hostel too, so that will be cool.”

Whaiapu said she was also looking forward to more space to learn.

She really liked staying at the new wharenoho in Havelock North, although she missed being “out in the middle of nowhere” in Esk Valley.

Dimitro, head girl, said it had been difficult to balance classrooms between people taking different subjects at the same time within the same year groups.

“We just need a bigger space, but we are very grateful for the space we have been given,” Dimitro said.

Acting principal Caron Taana said the school was looking forward to hopefully hearing soon that approval had been granted for the new site. Photo / Warren Buckland

Acting principal Caron Taana said the school was looking forward to hopefully hearing soon that approval had been granted for the new site.

“[I’ve gone] and had a look at it, it is a really nice building, it’s new and it will be ours if it happens. That’s the most exciting thing, creating our own space.”

The school’s application for resource consent with Hastings District Council was granted on August 17, for six years from the date it opens for the instruction of enrolled students.

The resource consent decision said the adverse effects of the proposal were no more than minor and the school presented a net increase in the potential number of customers for local business.

“The School will not reduce the commercial base and vitality of the Centre,” the resource consent decision said.

Te Aute Trust Board spokeswoman Mere Pohatu said the school was thankful to All Saints’ Church for the interim learning hub set up at Taradale Anglican Church. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Aute Trust Board spokeswoman Mere Pohatu said it had been difficult to find expert building consent consultants to complete necessary checks for building consent.

“In the meantime, Hukarere School Management working with planning and looking at options to share additional amenities like gymnasiums etc.,” she said in a statement.

“The current situation is that the building will be available by the 25th of this month. But as I say, we are reluctant to count our chickens before the hatch, given there are a few hurdles to jump.”

Owner Luke Irving confirmed Fingermark will move out on September 25, and into another premises in Hastings.

There are plans for the business to build its own fit-for-purpose premises in the future.

Pohatu said boarding students had their first week back at school last week since learning by distance.

“Amelia Kaui, the Wharenoho Manager, says the new Wharenoho is a hit with staff and students. They are all so thankful to be back in safe, warm and modern accommodation. We consider ourselves blessed in this respect,” Pohatu said.

The Fingermark offices in Havelock North looks set to be the site of the new Hukarere Girls' College. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said the school was thankful to All Saints’ Church for the interim learning hub set up at Taradale Anglican Church.

“Te Aute Trust Board and the Hukarere School Board of Trustees are very appreciative of the All Saints’ willingness to support our students during this challenging time.”

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz



