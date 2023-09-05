Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hukarere Girls’ College eyes centre of Havelock North for school site

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Hukarere Girls' College senior students clockwise from bottom, Cherish Whaiapu, Alizae Adsett, Karani Wilkie and Zsana Dimitro with temporary classrooms at the Taradale Anglican Church. They could soon move to a permanant location in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hukarere Girls' College senior students clockwise from bottom, Cherish Whaiapu, Alizae Adsett, Karani Wilkie and Zsana Dimitro with temporary classrooms at the Taradale Anglican Church. They could soon move to a permanant location in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hukarere Girls’ College is considering a building near the centre of Havelock North, currently home to a tech company, for their new school site.

Before land categorisations were decided, the school to their flooded Eskdale site and were seeking a new place to call home.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today