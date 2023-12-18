Robyn Forsyth was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Nicole. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Robyn Forsyth admitted in her farewell speech from Huia Range School that when she started teaching children she never expected to be in education for 45 years, 35 of them as a principal.

She says she feels hugely privileged to have shared a life with children whom she loves and all other people associated with education – the teachers, other principals, parents and volunteers who make schools what they are.

The pleasure of watching and helping children and teachers grow on to great achievements has made her life so enjoyable.

Robyn has got to know thousands of children who have gone on to do amazing things and she will watch with interest how the school and the children progress.

Chairwoman of Huia Range BOT, Liz Jackson, thanks Robyn Forsyth for leaving a legacy of excellence. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Huia Range Board of Trustees chairwoman Liz Jackson says Robyn has “left a legacy of excellence and a community that will continue to thrive because of that foundation”.

“Over the years Robyn has created a school culture that promotes learning and respect. She has cared for everyone from the youngest student to the most senior staff member. Her dedication to making the school a better place is truly inspirational.

“Your ability to inspire, motivate and lead by example has left an indelible impression on all of us.”

She received two pounamu gifts of a kete and a huia feather from the school. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The school then presented Robyn with two carved pounamu - a kete representing her wisdom and a huia feather representing her leadership and mana.

Fellow principal Teena Todd talks about working with Robyn as colleagues. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Fellow principal Teena Todd spoke for the community of Dannevirke principals, thanking Robyn for passing on her wisdom and experience.

Ministry of Education senior adviser Ross Hampton says in his six years as adviser to Huia Range he had gained a lot of help from Robyn as she demonstrated she always had the interests of her students at heart.

Robyn cut a very big cake. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Robyn was overwhelmed by the gifts she has received and the gratitude expressed. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Robyn came to Hillcrest School in Dannevirke in 2002 already with a vast amount of experience teaching in intermediates and having demonstrated her potential as a principal at Crownthore, Awariki and Tutira – the latter for 12 years. Wanting to return to her Hawke’s Bay roots and family, Hillcrest was the closest.

It has been an interesting journey.

Shortly after her arrival, the ministry decided on a merger between Hillcrest and Dannevirke North and that led to some of her most challenging experiences, firstly hosting North school pupils at Hillcrest while North was upgraded and then having all the students at the latter.

She says the two schools had different cultures and it took a while to get all the students and the community working together. Even the new name was controversial.

Gradually Huia Range became the successful entity it is today.

Amalgamation was not the only challenge as Tomorrow’s Schools brought massive change, the advent of social media has brought challenges and stresses for the children, technology like interactive whiteboards and iPads, etc, require adaptation in classroom management.

She says her career has given her the opportunity to do different things outside of teaching, her favourite being travel.

She says she has kayaked in Antarctica, hot ballooned in Cambodia, jump-jetted a volcano in Chile, ridden a camel on the Indian-Pakistani border and swum in the Amazon.

As for any future exploits in retirement, she has nothing planned – as yet!

Robyn receives a book gift from Mayor Tracey Collis in recognition of her huge contributions to the community. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The school performed an impressive kapa haka. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Generous to the end – students were all shouted an icecream as a parting gift. Photo / Dave Murdoch

PS lead principal Meagan Seater said Robyn’s retirement is a huge loss but they know Robyn’s wealth of knowledge is always at the end of her phone.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.