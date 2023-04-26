Voyager 2022 media awards
Huge German wasp nest found in Hastings barn

A large German wasp nest found in a Hastings horse barn on Wednesday. Photo / Kieran Chisnall

Hard-working wasps in Hastings took the phrase “make hay while the sun shines” to the next level, creating a huge nest inside piles of hay in a horse barn in Longlands.

Kieran Chisnall, of Hawke’s Bay Wasp Control, was called out on Wednesday to take care of the larger-than-average German wasp nest.

Despite its size, it was just a job like any other for Chisnall and it didn’t give him any particular trouble.

He said the nest was slightly larger than a basketball.

German wasp nests are grey and made from chewed wood fibre and wasp saliva.

Chisnall earlier said wasps were most prevalent in late summer and autumn, while winter would normally kill them off unless they had shelter.

