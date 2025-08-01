Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How’s the serenity? Property in retirement – Nick Stewart

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
6 mins to read

While we design our living arrangements for comfort and familiarity, the reality is that change happens, Nick Stewart writes.

While we design our living arrangements for comfort and familiarity, the reality is that change happens, Nick Stewart writes.

Opinion by Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

THE FACTS

  • Change in neighbourhoods and health can disrupt retirement plans, requiring adaptability and financial agility.
  • Open spaces and properties may transform due to development, affecting peace and property values.
  • Building flexible retirement strategies and legacy planning ensures resilience and preparedness for unexpected changes.

The phrase “they can cart me out of here in a box” might draw a chuckle, but it truly reflects our desire for permanence in an inherently impermanent world.

While we design our living arrangements for comfort and familiarity, the reality is that change happens whether we’re ready

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save