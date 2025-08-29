Housing strategy for Napier and Hastings finalised after more than two years

Napier City Council wanted to include all three in the FDS.
Hastings District Council wanted to exclude the Middle Rd and Wall Rd sites to protect fertile soils.
The regional council wanted to exclude the Riverbend Rd site because of flood concerns, and the Middle Rd site to protect fertile soils.
The final FDS document has now been adopted after a compromise was reached.
The document has included all 15 residential growth sites, while setting out each council’s differing views on the three contentious sites.
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, who was chairwoman of the joint FDS committee, said the work had been “very significant for ensuring we have an adequate supply of housing” over the next three decades, while protecting fertile soils.