Homes evacuating near Ongaonga after truck tip causes gas leak

Cordons are up on Ongaonga Rd after a truck tipped, causing a potential gas leak. Photo / Rachel Wise

Emergency services have put up cordons near Ongaonga after a tipped tanker started a gas leak on Friday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a truck tipping on Ongaonga Rd about 8.30am.

The spokeswoman said the driver got out of the vehicle with no injuries.

She said police arrived on the scene about 8.50am and set up a cordon from Swamp Rd to Lindsay Rd due to a potential leak.

Emergency staff on the scene told Hawke’s Bay Today a tanker had rolled and there was an LPG leak as a result.

Emergency services were as of 9.15am evacuating nearby homes and advised no one to get closer than 500 metres to the site of the incident.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours, but the gas was expected to disperse in current moderately windy conditions.

