Missy a young Staffy cross is looking for a home to call her own. Photo / Supplied

Meet Missy, a 3-year-old staffy cross waiting for someone to adopt her.

The kind-natured staffy cross sits beautifully on command for treats, loves a good belly rub and cuddles, and is crazy for attention.

Missy can fit in perfectly with any household, as she loves people and is good with other dogs.



The adoption fee is $265. This fee covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, de-sexing, registration and microchipping. All of our dogs up for adoption need to be visited in person.



If you think Missy might have a place in your home visit:

https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/animal-education/rehome-a-dog/application-form/