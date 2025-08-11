Central Hawke’s Bay District rose 1.4% in the three months to July and valuations there are now 4% lower year on year, with an average value of $547,776 — 18.2% below the previous peak.
The nationwide average value was 13.1% below the market peak of $1,047,132 in January 2022.
QV North Island revaluation manager Sophie Treder said the Hawke’s Bay property market remained mixed in July, with modest growth in some districts balanced by value declines in others.
Treder said first-home buyers and owner-occupiers were the most active participants in the market, while investor activity remained more subdued.
“Vendors are increasingly realistic in their price expectations, particularly when planning to buy again in the same market,” she said.
“Buyers are taking a cautious approach and making well-informed decisions, which is contributing to a steady, if subdued, level of activity.”