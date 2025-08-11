Advertisement
Home values in Hawke’s Bay down 16% on peak four years ago, some still declining

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The value of housing in Napier is estimated to have dropped 16.5% from a peak in 2021. Photo / NZME

Home values in Napier and Hastings are running at 16.1% below the peak of four years ago, according to latest calculations from government valuation agency Quotable Value.

In its latest quarterly review, Quotable Value (QV) says Napier City home values fell 2% over the past three months to the end

