The value of housing in Napier is estimated to have dropped 16.5% from a peak in 2021. Photo / NZME

The value of housing in Napier is estimated to have dropped 16.5% from a peak in 2021. Photo / NZME

Home values in Napier and Hastings are running at 16.1% below the peak of four years ago, according to latest calculations from government valuation agency Quotable Value.

In its latest quarterly review, Quotable Value (QV) says Napier City home values fell 2% over the past three months to the end of June, to a new average value of $745,151 – on a “flat” scale compared with last year but 16.5% below the peak of $868,825.

In the Hastings District, values rose 0.7% for the quarter to an average of $779,281, 15.3% below the 2021 peak of $878,096.

The Wairoa District, where values plummeted in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather calamities, posted the strongest growth in the region, with values up 7.2% over the quarter and 1.6% year on year to an average of $444,616.

It was one of the areas in the country now above its previous peak, sitting 2.7% higher, while remaining one of the most affordable places to buy a residential property in the country.