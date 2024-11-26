Lesperance said the Holly Trail played a critical role in funding hospice operations.

“With government funding covering only 50% of our $8 million annual costs, the remaining $4m must be fundraised to ensure we provide the exceptional care our community deserves,” he said.

“This generous donation is more than a financial contribution – it’s a testament to the compassion and kindness that defines our community. It allows us to confidently meet the growing demand for palliative services from Wairoa to Takapau, whether in patients’ homes or in our inpatient unit.”

Behind the Holly Trail lies a team of more than 400 volunteers, from homeowners and florists to security teams, Rotarians and local artists.

Manahi, in her first year leading the event, said she was in awe at the community’s commitment. Since its inception, the trail has raised over $3m for hospice care.

“I am blown away by the generosity and spirit of everyone involved. It truly takes a volunteer army to bring the Holly Trail to life and the overwhelming positive feedback from our Trailers makes every effort worthwhile.”

Manahi also acknowledged the 25% increase in the gift this year to Cranford Hospice was realised through the support of sponsors.

“Our major sponsor, Biorich, never hesitated for a second to offer their support despite their own business being severely impacted after the cyclone.

“We are immensely grateful to all our sponsors whose generous support despite navigating a cyclone and one of the most difficult economic years in recent history, has meant we’ve been able to cover all event costs, ensuring that every dollar from each ticket sold goes directly to Cranford Hospice.”

Manahi said the devastating cyclone that hit the region in February last year posed challenges for some of the gardens featured in this year’s trail, but the efforts had paid off.

“I would also like to acknowledge our new organising committee who each have brought their areas of expertise to the event and have worked tirelessly with me for the past two years.”

Thoughts are already turning to the 2026 Holly Trail.

“For now, we’ll enjoy a well-earned summer break before diving back into plans for the next trail in two years.”