Holly Hospice Trail gives record donation to Cranford Hospice

Holly Hospice Trail Organisers at the Gifting of Funds ceremony at Birdwoods Gallery. Photo / Pippa Marffy

This year's Holly Hospice Trail has collected and donated a record-breaking $330,000 to Cranford Hospice.

The total raised was announced at the annual Gifting of Funds ceremony at Havelock North's Birdwoods Gallery on Wednesday night.

A total of 2500 people explored 11 Hawke's Bay homes throughout Havelock North and Te Awanga as part of the famous trail.

Cranford Hospice deputy chairwoman Andrea Jopling said the donations will go towards tits community nursing service.

"Every day here in Hawke's Bay, our team are supporting over 150 patients and their families in their own homes – from Mahia through to Takapau," she said.

"Our goal is to improve the quality of life that remains, understand what matters most in their life and to focus on the person and their family rather than their illness."

Reflecting on the event, Holly Hospice Trail chairwoman KK Marffy said people adored this year's trail.

"We had three fabulous Hospice Holly Trail days and again our heartfelt thanks to this year's homeowners and designers for their huge hard work and inspiration," she said.

Holly Hospice Trail flower and room arrangement. Photo / Pippa Marffy

"Everybody adored the homes and the utterly amazing work done by our floral designers, which positively sparkled in the three gorgeous days, we were lucky enough to have."

Marffy said the event involves two years of planning, 350 volunteers, 60 organisations who sponsor the event, over 20 floral designers, 11 homeowners volunteering their homes and seven committee members who manage the event.

"Without these wonderful people we couldn't produce the amazing result we do – all are part of a collaborative process which enable us to give back to Cranford Hospice, for all they do in our community," she added.

Since 2000, the Hospice Holly Trail has donated more than $2.1m to Cranford Hospice and is one of its largest charitable donors.

Jopling said the Cranford Hospice team have had to be there for patients and families more than ever this challenging year.

Jopling said this standard of care is only possible with the support of the community.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Hospice Holly Trail committee for this marvellous donation that will help people right here in Hawke's Bay," she said.