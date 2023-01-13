Ava Larsen learns some potting techniques from tutor Karen O'Driscoll

Although Napier’s Pottery Studio might be the best kept secret in town, co-owner Penny Henderson says sometimes that can be the worst thing. Alongside husband Ray Aucott, the couple is shouting the merits of clay from their Tauranga-based rooftop.

The Hastings St studio opened a year ago, following the downturn of their wholesale tourism business. Penny was studying for a Diploma of Ceramic Art remotely from Waikato at the time and because of Covid, the class couldn’t hold a graduation.

“I thought, this sucks for a row of onions. We managed to find a space in Tauranga and hold a month-long exhibition instead.”

Following on from the success of the exhibition, Penny and Ray secured a property and began holding workshops.

“We started with ‘wine and clay’. It was going so well, we thought we’d continue, but nobody was on board. So Ray and I decided to do it on our own.”

After this the couple began running school holiday workshops.

“Covid brought a resurgence of people wanting to do and make something for themselves. It was a roaring success.”

Penny and Ray then opened a pottery studio in Hamilton and followed with Napier, where Penny says the property is lovely and the people are excellent.

“We have great support from the Napier City Business Inc. It’s taken off in Napier and we’re doing really well in the school holidays.”

She says before Christmas they held several parties.

“Who doesn’t love a party?”

They also run team-building workshops and employ eight tutors in the Napier studio, catering to a range of pottery students, including pre-schoolers who have sessions with a parent, school-aged children and adults.

Mum Fleur Gunn helps daughter River during a pottery session in the school holidays.

“We’re not there to make pots for them but to give them guidance. It’s their opportunity to work with their hands. Everyone is at different levels, from those with zero experience to others who are very experienced and hold degrees.”

During a two-hour session, potters are given brief instructions before “making a shape”, finessing that shape and adding an underglaze.

An underglaze is added to a piece of pottery at the Pottery Studio.

“The we take over, dry them, add a clear glaze and fire the piece.”

Penny says this process takes around three weeks, at which time they are available to the owners to pick up.

“They get really, really excited.”

Penny describes pottery as a very calming experience and says they are adding a clay therapy day into their programme, for potters to come in anytime between 10am and 3pm to do their work.

“They will have very little guidance but can work on their project, take their time and finesse their idea.

“Pottery can be very artistic but you don’t have to be an artist. You can make a very good, serviceable and functional mug and people will be wowed.”

For more information email penny@potterystudio.co.nz or visit www.potterystudio.co.nz







