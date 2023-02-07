Ana Wilkinson-Gee with her Holi Boli range at a pop-up store in Napier.

It may have been a few years but Ana Wilkinson-Gee, co-founder of ethical fashion brand Holi Boli, feels as if she’s returned home - stocking the racks of her pop-up shop in Napier’s CBD.

“It’s been so heart-warming. Napier ladies just ‘get it’, they understand just how powerful ethical fashion is, they love to know who made their clothes - and they love a great dress too.”

Ana grew up in Napier and headed to India with her husband and three kids more than a decade ago. The family settled in the small village of Bhalupali where she started sewing classes for the local women.

“I soon realised there was a need not just for the classes, but for employment.”

And so Holi Boli was born, now employing 21 women in a safe environment, with “meaningful and uplifting work”.

Holi Boli sells dresses mostly online and for New Zealand-based businesses such as Two Lippy Ladies and Tonic & Cloth.

“Covid brought about significant change both for our family and Holi Boli, forcing us to return home in 2020.”

Ana says the swift upheaval of the move was disorienting.

“Returning to New Zealand also presented an incredible opportunity to continue supporting the women of the Holi Boli sewing house, even when Covid lockdowns prevented them from working.”

To do this, Holi Boli began to manufacture in New Zealand. She says this provided both stability of supply through the uncertainty of Covid and cashflow to keep the Holi Boli ladies paid while they “stayed home, stayed safe”, until they could get back to the work they love.

“Every dress counts. My heart lifts when we sell a dress, it’s so meaningful for our ladies. It’s freedom, it’s empowerment, it’s dignity.”

The Details:

What: Ana’s ethical fashion pop-up shop

When: Tuesday-Saturday, 10am - 4pm, February only.

Where: On the corner of Tennyson and Hastings Streets.