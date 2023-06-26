Central Hockey Club Prem Men’s team, sponsored by Higgins. Photo / Laben Photography

Unichem Central Prem women were up against Napier Tech Academy this week. We knew it was going to be a tough game, with a final score of 5-0 to Tech.

Starting off the game with a new structure to try to even the playing field from previous games got the team a tad confused, with the halftime score at 3-0. From there we did our absolute best to hold Tech off, while also having some great opportunities at goal. The girls’ communication and connections are getting better each week and we look forward to games to come.

The rain cleared for Henry’s Family Pies Women playing the newly formed HB Masters. A team of age and experience shone through with a couple of nice goals scored off the post for the Masters team.

Central had many attacking opportunities but were thwarted by their agile goalie. The match left us rewarded in our continued improvements with screening and fluid attacking, we just need to find the back of the net. The final score was a 4-0 loss.

The Higgins Central Prem Men tied up the last game of the intercity competition with an away game against Massey University on last Saturday.

The men went down 7-0 but played well. The team couldn’t control the ball and maintain possession as they had intended, which resulted in a couple of weak goals against them. However, there were plenty of opportunities both for field and penalty chances that the men couldn’t convert into goals.

After a bye for the NZ Trellis Central Reserve Men, they have a home game on Saturday against Akina Rovers Campbell. Head down to Centralines Turf in Waipukurau at 1pm to support our men’s team.



