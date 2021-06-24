Ho Ho Ho, it's Christmas - in June.

Guests enjoy a mid-winter Christmas dinner.

Guests can look forward to a sumptuous three-course meal at the mid-winter Christmas dinner at St John's hall this Saturday.

Parish of Southern Hawke's Bay Reverend Jo Crosse says the dinner will be catered by Raffaelli Catering, so she knows it's going to be good.

There will also be some fun activities for guests to participate in.

It's the first time the parish has ever held this type of event.

Crosse had hoped to tie the dinner together with a concert in the church but the choir was not able to attend.

The dinner is just one of the ways the parish has come up with to help raise money for the building fund for a new hall.

It's hoped that the hall will become a hub for the community, bringing together different social services and allow for more interaction between each agency.

Places are limited to 50 tickets at $50 each and are available from the parish office.

Dinner starts at 6pm.

Phone (06) 374 7407.