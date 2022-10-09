History and heritage as Tareha wins election to Napier council

New Napier city councillor Chad Tareha, on his way back home after a day out celebrating an historic moment. Photo / Paul Taylor

Chairperson of Napier council's Māori standing-committee Chad Tareha has been elected as one of four members for the Taradale ward.

With three incumbents re-elected in Taradale, Tareha effectively replaced veteran councillor Tania Wright, who did not seek re-election.

The Napier council also has re-elected Nelson Park ward member Sally Crown.

The election brings a bit of history and leadership heritage to the council, with Tareha a descendant of Ngāti Kahungunu chief Tareha Te Moananui, who in 1868 was one of the first four Māori elected as Members of Parliament.

The 36-year-old Chad Tareha, who is also chairman of Ngāti Paarau Hapu Trust, representing one of the seven shoreline hapu of once-great inland waterway Te Whanganui-o-Orotu, said he'd been thinking about standing for the last three years, not so-much as a reaction to the council deferral of a Māori ward decision till the new term, but ultimately propelled by those who gave him "the elbow" to get his nomination in on the last day.

He'd campaigned hard, attending six Meet-the-Candidate gatherings, visiting events and doing "a lot of door-knocking" to garner support, banking on a background of community support which currently includes helping 21 schools with curriculum and local history advice.

But he wasn't being too confident, saying: "There were a couple of sleepless nights."

While Napier won't be considering its Māori ward position till a representation review in 2024 - having last changed its representation at the 2019 election and now set to include it in a representation review in 2024 – the area from Wairoa to Tararua does have four new Māori wards, bringing five of the new representatives at Council tables.

Provisionally elected in the Hastings District Council's Takitimu Māori Ward are Ana Apatu, Kellie Jessup and Renata Nepe. Naioma Chase won a position in a three-candidate Tararua District Council Māori Ward race, and Thompson Hokianga was elected unopposed in the Hawke's Bay Regional Council's southern area Māui ki te Tonga Māori Constituency.

Additionally, Charles Lambert was re-elected to the regional council, switching from the role of Wairoa member to the representative in new northern Māori constituency Māui ki te Raki, former Wairoa District councillor Benita Cairns came-back as a Māori ward member, and Henry Heke, from Omahu, was elected to the Hastings District Council in Flaxmere Ward.