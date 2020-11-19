Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Historic HB: Flooded streets nothing new

6 minutes to read

This is the corner of Alexander Ave and Harold Holt Ave in Napier on June 16, 1974. Credit: Hawke's Bay Today

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Michael Fowler

The recent floods that struck Napier have been described as a one-in-250-year event.

If that is so, there have been many one-in-250-year events occurring on a regular basis in Hawke's Bay.

Flooding in Hawke's Bay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.