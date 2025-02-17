- A pair of Doric columns from the Wesley Methodist Hall in Hastings is available for free.
- The columns were saved by Ivan Yukich during the hall’s demolition in 2020 and stored in Awatoto.
- Ali Lokhandwala, Yukich’s friend, is offering them to a good home — if you have the machinery to transport them.
A pair of Doric columns that once sat outside a Hastings church hall could be all yours for free, if you have something to pick them up with.
The columns, which sat opposite the Hastings Opera House doors, were taken away when the Wesley Methodist Hall was demolished ahead of refurbishing work in 2020.
The Wesley Methodist Hall was built in 1932, on the corner of Eastbourne and Hastings streets, a site associated with Methodism since 1878.
Napier-based Reverend WC Oliver purchased it in 1878 and when Reverend JJ Lewis was appointed resident minister in 1883, planning for a church began.