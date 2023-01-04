Historic day for Napier as three cruise ships to visit in single day

The Silver Muse cruise vessel is one of three cruise ships set to dock on the same day at Napier Port. Photo / Supplied

Three cruise ships will visit Napier Port on Saturday, setting a new record at the bustling port.

“Previously we’ve had double cruise days where two cruise vessels have visited, but this is the first time three are berthing same day,” a Napier Port spokesperson said.

The Viking Mars, Silver Muse, and Star Breeze cruise vessels are scheduled to arrive at the port on Saturday morning and early afternoon, which will also provide a big boost to Napier shop owners.

Napier Port opened its new $175 million wharf, Te Whiti, in July which allows the port to service other vessels while welcoming three cruise ships.

“With Te Whiti wharf, we can now have three cruise vessels in and still accommodate container, log and bulk cargo vessels calling.”

The three cruise ships coming to Napier have capacity for over 1700 passengers in total and the vessels will likely all be in the port at the same time around 1pm on Saturday, pending any changes to scheduling.

So far during the summer cruise season, which runs from October to April, there have been 22 cruises visit Napier Port.

Another 65 cruises are expected to dock during the rest of the season including eight cruises between this Saturday and next Friday.

One of the biggest cruise ships in the world, the Ovation of the Seas, was the first cruise ship to visit the port in two and a half years when it docked on October 24 last year, after Covid shut down the industry.

It was later revealed it had about 130 Covid cases on board.



