15-year-old Kaea Karauria was killed near a party in Napier in May. Photo / Connull Lang

On the hīkoi were bereaved parents Kym Baker and Renata Karauria, who later told of how whānau and friends started the kaupapa from almost the moment they heard of their son’s death.

It was a “powerful” hīkoi to bring together the community to stand for a safer, stronger future,“ they said.

Renata Karauria said back at the marae, where supporters gathered afterwards to further the concept of a kotahitanga response, they didn’t want their son to be just another statistic.

“While our son Kaea was the catalyst for this kaupapa (program), this movement extends beyond his name,” they said.

“We walked not only for him but alongside other whānau who carry the mamae (hurt) of losing a loved one to violence.”

“We are all on this waka - sharing the burden of violence in our community, and we hope no other whānau have to suffer the same,” they said.

A crowd of close to 800 braved the rain.

“We want to send a clear message: bullies feed off fear and intimidation, and we no longer wish to remain silent while our children are targeted.

“Had someone chosen to act for our son, he might still be with us.

“Unruly violence like this must end,” they said.

The hīkoi retraced the steps of places that are deeply meaningful to the whānau story including the street where Kaea was taken and the site of their former family home.

“We are reclaiming these spaces that hold our precious memories, refusing to let violence steal them from us,” they said.