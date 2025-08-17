The Hīkoi for Kaea, through Napier on Sunday. Hundreds gathered in the rain to commemorate the tragedy. Photos / Connull Lang
More than 800 people braved the rain to walk through suburban Napier streets in a display of solidarity seeking an end to the type of street violence that killed 15-year-old Kaea Karauria three months ago.
There had still been no arrest related to the early morning killing on May 11- although a teenaged girl is charged with threatening a witness and a woman with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The Hīkoi for Kaea community gathered at Pukemokimoki Marae on Sunday, a marae itself founded on a response to tragedy.
They then traipsed through Riverbend and Bledisloe roads, Darwin Cr, Lodge Rd, Wycliffe St, and Alexander and Dinwiddie avenues, for more than an hour and a half, including stopping in the area that Kaea died.
Chants supporting the kaupapa were led by Debol Savaii, who had moved from Wellington some years ago to get away from the impact of another tragedy on the streets.