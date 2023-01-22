Roadworks on State Highway 2 near Bay View last year. Photo / Warren Buckland

A shortage of road sealing materials has forced a delay for recovery work on State Highway 2 near Bay View.

The work was scheduled to start on Monday night, but Waka Kotahi NZTA Hawke’s Bay journey manager Andre Taylor said the contractor “has had to delay the work as a result of a resourcing shortage”.

“The work will still go ahead, and while exact timing is still to be confirmed, we’re expecting it to begin before the end of next month,” he said.

The chip resurfacing work, south of Fannin St and about 5 kilometres north of Hawke’s Bay Airport, is expected to take five nights, and contractors will be staging it between 6pm and 6am to minimise traffic disruption.

Work began last January to repair a section between Onehunga and Franklin roads, while the section between Kaimata and Franklin roads was repaired in April.

But in June, Waka Kotahi reported the result did not meet expectations and needed to be rectified, and said there had been challenges such as rainfall and contractor staffing.