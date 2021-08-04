Highway or the byway: 2749 views on Napier-Taupo speed limits

Open road on State Highway 5: 100kmh, or 80kmh ? Photo/ File

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is assessing feedback in 2749 responses it received after a call for public opinion about proposed speed limits on the Napier-Taupo highway and a section of road between Hastings and Napier.

Agency director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said the responses included 1791 relating to State Highway 5 between Eskdale and Tarawera, 310 related to SH51 between Napier and Wapatu (formerly part of State Highway 2 and which includes the beachfront highway south Marine Parade), and 648 categorised "general" as being applicable to both "corridors."

The proposals for open-road limit cuts from 100kmh to 80kmh were announced four months ago, being put-out for public in mid-April, and Stewart said that if any changes were made following assessment of the responses they were expected to be implemented by the end of this year.

The consultation followed growing concern because of the numbers of crashes, fatalities and serious injuries, and the deteriorating condition of SH5.

At the same time, people were also asked to provide feedback about current speeds on two other sections of SH5 – from Esk Valley to the SH5 turn-off, and from Tāupo to the Rangitaiki Straights.

Stewart said: "Our vision is an Aotearoa where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. Everyone using our roads should be able to get to where they're going safely."

"We've gathered valuable local knowledge about how people use the roads and their concerns and we will take this into consideration, alongside our technical assessment of the roads, when making our final decisions," she said.

"It has taken some time to extract, categorise and review the submissions from the various channels in which they were made, and now we are in the process of carefully analysing the feedback and also finalising the technical assessments."

Stewart said Waka Kotahi has completed work on a $2.5 million package of safety infrastructure improvements for SH5, including side barriers, road markings and rumble lines.

Pending funding confirmation, Waka Kotahi also hopes to implement further infrastructure improvements as part of a business case for SH5, which may include median barriers, side barriers, wide centre-lines and intersection improvements.