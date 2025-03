A detour was expected to add 30 minutes to travel times.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A detour was expected to add 30 minutes to travel times.

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash that has closed the Saddle Rd between Ashhurst and Woodville.

Police were called to the crash near the Hope Road intersection about 11.10am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit had been advised and initial indications suggested there were injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they had responded with three fire trucks.

NZTA said a detour was expected to add 30 minutes to travel times.