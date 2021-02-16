Highway closure affects NZ Herald delivery in Hawke's Bay

SH5 remains closed overnight after more trees fell, but should be cleared by lunchtime.

NZ Herald subscribers in Hawke's Bay have missed delivery of Wednesday's edition due to the closure of the Napier-Taupo highway overnight.

Community papers delivered in the region will arrive a day later than usual, due to the highway closure. The delivery of Hawke's Bay Today has not been affected.

NZ Herald subscribers have been advised this morning by email, that the Herald is also not on sale in retail outlets.

"Due to the Napier Taupo highway being closed overnight, we have been unable to get the New Zealand Herald into Hawke's Bay region today.



"We are therefore unable to deliver your subscriber copy of the Herald as normal. Please note, the Herald will not be on sale in the shops either."

Customers will have their accounts credited, for the missed paper.

SH5 was closed on Tuesday afternoon after several trees fell, and contractors were asked to stay out of the area until this morning, for safety reasons.

More trees have fallen overnight but contractors expect to have the road cleared by 12pm Wednesday.