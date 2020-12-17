High praise for parade entries

Parade winners, Dannevirke Tyres Asia Anderson, Wendy and John Phillips, KB Ford Brit Morgan, Buffy Mabey, First Years Leanne Rider, Julene Feierabend, Mel Silver, Fantasy Cave Malcolm Peffers.

The great thing about Dannevirke's Christmas parade is that it just gets better and better, according to Chamber of Commerce chairman Bryce Galloway in his welcome at the prizegiving ceremony.

"You are here to collect the prizes that you thoroughly deserved to win. I want to congratulate everyone who took part in the parade.

"A lot of people have ideas about what they want but can't put those ideas into results, but you have all proved what can be done," Galloway said.

Parade organiser Suresh Patel acknowledged the support of the Dannevirke Community Board and Tararua mayor Tracy Collis.

"Without these people it would be very hard for this parade to eventuate, firstly the Tararua District council and the community board for the road closures. I'm not sure if you realise this costs $2000."

He thanked Dannevirke Lions for acting as parade marshalls and for preparing Santa's float, the Ruahine Ramblerz leisure marching team and the Dannevirke Information Centre manager Donna Rayner who accepts parade entries and follows up with them.

"We would be lost without the Dannevirke Brass Band and thank them sincerely. You front up every year and we really appreciate that and the other bands who come to town to help out."

Patel thanked judges Rowena Bowie and Julianne Jackson, who have judged the parade for the past three years, and Peter Sinclair who was on board for the first time this year.

"These people spent a lot of time dwelling on the results."

Patel said it was great to see the different ideas that people came up each year.

"It really does take a bit of commitment, but if you don't put a float in we won't have a parade."

Chamber of Commerce committee member Hamish Illsley said when an organisation was carrying out good projects it needed a good driver.

"That person is Suresh who is a bit of hard taskmaster when it comes to the parade. Organising it all starts back in June with coffee meetings."

Mayor Tracey Collis said Dannevirke's parade is an old time parade.

"For every business it's a busy time but they do it to bring families to town and we get to see all the smiling faces.

"These businesses have put so much time into making people happy and this makes Dannevirke the place it is."

Parade results: Champion Float KB Ford; business Dannevirke Tyres 1, Mitre 10 2; children First Years Preschool 1 Busy Bees 2; Christmas theme Fantasy Cave 1, Dannevirke Host Lions 2; most original, Dannevirke Fountain Theatre 1 Origin Studios Dannevirke 2.