Heretaunga Women's Centre launches women's mentorship programme

SuperGrans mentor Susie Gunn and SuperGrans programme coordinator Julia Crasborn are looking forward to the programme's launch. Photo / Supplied

A "very much needed" women's mentoring programme assisting women with life skills is launching at Heretaunga Women's Centre.

SuperGrans Heretaunga under the Heretaunga Women's Centre which is launching February 25 will help to empower women to develop life skills.

Mentors of all ages will be working with women to help them develop skills such as cooking healthy meals on a budget, gardening, growing food, CV writing, applying for jobs, budgeting, sewing and more.

Centre manager Amanda Meynell believes the programme is long overdue and very much needed.

"We saw a need in our community with women coming to the centre requiring support but not requiring agency interventions or counselling - just good support around life skills."

SuperGrans coordinator Julia Crasborn said 20 mentors are signed up but they are always looking for more.

New mentor Susie Gunn says she wanted to help create and be part of SuperGrans Heretaunga because her friend was part of the programme in Gisborne and she saw "how much of a difference it made to that community".

"Each area has its own unique needs and style of delivery. I wanted to be part of that and help where I could."

Women can self-refer to the programme or be referred by other agencies and will then meet with the coordinator to discuss what they need and goals they want to set.

The Heretaunga SuperGrans is affiliated under the national organisation of SuperGrans Aotearoa.

SuperGrans Aotearoa has been operating since 1993 and was started by Erin McMenamin in Lower Hutt. While working at a foodbank she noticed the food being left behind was food that needed cooking.

The Heretaunga Women's Centre will now be the provider for Hawke's Bay.

Those interested in becoming a mentor can email services@hwc.nz.