“We’re seeing a great deal of job losses and redundancies, and I think that adds pressure on any family and individual.”

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Deidre Venter says she and her team have noticed an increase in demand for services in Hawke's Bay in the last nine months. To her left is the "Kindness Shelf". Photo / Paul Taylor

She said a “string of unfortunate incidents” had played out in the centre, including petty thefts.

“We’ve been becoming more vigilant. This type of behaviour doesn’t align with the kaupapa or values of our centre.”

A recent theft of a donations box saw one woman utilise the “kindness shelf” of free donated clothing.

After asking questions about service and taking a short tour, the woman quietly managed to release the donations box from the wall, hide the money inside some clothing she had chosen from the free clothing area, and leave.

Money from the box goes towards operational costs that help provide ongoing services at no or low cost.

The discovery was made the following day by a staff member, and the incident was also captured on CCTV.

Venter said it was more “disheartening” than anything for her and her team to know that a different choice could have been made, but it wasn’t taken at the time.

“The issue is we would have most likely supported that woman double fold if she had come to us and had the heart to share she was in a pinch or needed some support.

“There are so many things we could’ve offered her, but I wonder if sometimes the circumstances we find ourselves in as individuals and community members is that sometimes we don’t have the courage to say we need help.”

Venter thanked police and kaitiaki City Assist for their help. Police confirmed a complaint had been made, and a file was at the case assessment stage.

For Venter, it was “never simple” when it came to finding a solution to complex societal issues like this.

“In social services, we are experiencing much more need, but it’s not just the need; it’s the intensity of each individual’s situation,” she said.

“It is my heart that we serve the people, and by serving the people, we look after our people. It’s not just about what people can offer to the centre but how we look after one another.”

Venter said donations of money and clothing help Heretaunga Women’s Centre continue to provide services.

“Being a community organisation and a charitable service, we rely quite heavily on donations, whether that is monetary or clothing, but we really do rely on the kindness of the community.”

Donations can be made at the centre’s website: heretaungawomenscentre.nz/donate/ or the Heretaunga Women’s Centre Givealittle page.

