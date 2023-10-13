The new Herbertville community book cabinet surrounded by those who made it possible. Lions - President Barbara Ferguson, Dannevirke Community Board deputy chairman Terry Hynes, Menz Shed member Tony Morris and Herbertville Community Committee member Kay McLennan.Photo / Dave Murdoch

“It’s the best community book cabinet I have ever seen,” says Kay McLennan upon sighting the new library cabinet in the Dannevirke Menz Shed yard.

It was the product of three Dannevirke community groups who came together when the Herbertville Community Committee decided it needed somewhere to collect and store its growing library of books donated by local residents and visitors.

The community has come together to support each other after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle which destroyed the local hotel and other facilities. Fortunately, the community hall survived and has become the centre of community life with help from the Dannevirke Community Board and Dannevirke Host Lions which funded repairs.

The community meets every Friday evening, being hosted at the hall for a meal by a local family which volunteers each week. The Community Board joined them several weeks ago and enjoyed the great atmosphere and hospitality.

Community Board deputy chairman Terry Hynes was told that Herbertville needed somewhere to store its collection of books which were donated and exchanged, it being a nuisance to have to collect them up after each Friday event to free the hall for other weekly uses.

Menz Shed members Tony Morris and President Dennis Wakely carry the cabinet. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Terry, putting on his Lions cap, persuaded the club to fund a cabinet to stand outside the hall. The Dannevirke Menz Shed agreed to build it, with recycled materials sourced locally, and Bernie Walsh donated the perspex to keep the books dry. A month later, through the hard toil and skill of Menz Shed member Tony Morris, it was presented to Kay McLennan representing the Herbertville Community Committee.

She was thrilled with the new cabinet and eager to take it to Herbertville to have it “planted” just outside the hall.

It’s hoped it will soon fill up with books as many visitors are expected on Labour Weekend when the community holds a Family Fun Day on October 21 from 10am-2pm which involves a mini-market, a kid’s scavenger hunt, an off-beach fishing competition, a coffee cart and a sausage sizzle to name some of the attractions.





