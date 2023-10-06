Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Help for rural women: Agri-Women’s Development Trust programme helps Lou White pick up the pieces after cyclone

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
Ōtane woman Lou White talks about her experience with the You Matter programme. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ōtane woman Lou White talks about her experience with the You Matter programme. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mother of three, farmer’s wife and relief teacher Lou White is picking up the pieces after life changed drastically this year.

White and husband Simon’s sheep, beef and cropping farm in Ōtāne was severely damaged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today