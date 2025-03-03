Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Heavy rain watch for Wairoa, hail possible as thunderstorms head for Hawke’s Bay

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Wellington Water Costs Triple for Ratepayers, Teachers Oppose Funding Cuts in Education and Govt GP Reforms.
  • MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Wairoa District starting 9pm Tuesday.
  • Thunderstorms could bring hail, ranging from five to fifteen millimetres in diameter.
  • A cold front will follow, causing a temperature drop and prolonged rain in Wairoa.

MetService has placed the Wairoa District under a heavy rain watch for Tuesday evening and says thunderstorms could also bring hail to other parts of Hawke’s Bay.

The heavy rain watch is in place for 12 hours from 9pm Tuesday, with a moderate chance of it being upgraded to a warning.

Thunderstorms over the top of the South Island will spread to the North Island on Tuesday afternoon, bringing wet weather, according to MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

“With these thunderstorms is the potential for hail,” Ferris said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You could see hail around that 5-to-15-millimetre diameter.”

Immediately following the thunderstorms, a cold front would move up Hawke’s Bay. Ferris says this will bring a drop in temperature with prolonged rain in Wairoa.

“Because behind the front is a southerly wind, that’s going to bring that cold but it is also the right direction to see the Wairoa District tick up amounts of rainfall,” he said.

“First taste of autumn for the year.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today