MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Wairoa District starting 9pm Tuesday.

Thunderstorms could bring hail, ranging from five to fifteen millimetres in diameter.

A cold front will follow, causing a temperature drop and prolonged rain in Wairoa.

MetService has placed the Wairoa District under a heavy rain watch for Tuesday evening and says thunderstorms could also bring hail to other parts of Hawke’s Bay.

The heavy rain watch is in place for 12 hours from 9pm Tuesday, with a moderate chance of it being upgraded to a warning.

Thunderstorms over the top of the South Island will spread to the North Island on Tuesday afternoon, bringing wet weather, according to MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris.

“With these thunderstorms is the potential for hail,” Ferris said.