Heavy rain warning issued for Wairoa and Gisborne, large new slip on State Highway 5

Lotto draw announced for Cyclone Gabrielle relief, Gisborne lashed by heavy rain forcing more evacuations and Rishi Sunak signs post-Brexit deal with Northern Ireland in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wairoa and Gisborne have been placed under an orange heavy rain warning by MetService until just after midday, with flooding already occurring overnight in some areas.

MetService issued the warning at 7.30am saying further heavy rain for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay’s Wairoa District was likely until early afternoon.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence was also warning Hawke’s Bay commuters to keep off the roads if possible or expect hazards, with reports of low-level surface flooding.

“A low east of the North Island is extending a rainband onto the Gisborne and northern Hawke’s Bay area. The rain should turn to scattered showers this afternoon,” MetService said.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Over the past 24 hours, 50-100+ mm of new rain has fallen in parts of northern Hawke’s Bay & Gisborne, Niwa said at 7am.

“This has resulted in areas of flooding. Rain will gradually ease as the day unfolds.”

In Wairoa, a further 30 to 40 mm of rain is expected on top of what has already fallen, especially in the north of the Wairoa District. Intensities of 5 to 10 mm per hour are likely, with 20 mm per hour possible until about 11am.

About and south of Gisborne City, expect a further 30 to 40 mm of rain on top of what has already fallen. Intensities of 5 to 10 mm per hour are likely, with up to 15 mm per hour possible about higher ground. Further north, another 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected in the period. This afternoon the rain should turn to scattered showers.

FURTHER HEAVY RAIN IN HB CAUSES FRESH ‘30M’ SLIP ON SH5

Rain has also fallen heavily in flood-affected areas of Hawke’s Bay overnight, but is expected to ease earlier this morning.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management said they were getting “reports of low level surface flooding in parts of the region this morning after the rain we have had overnight”.

“Avoid driving through any floodwaters. Keep off the roads if possible.”

Check the Waka Kotahi website, https://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/ and your local Council’s website for any updated conditions before heading off.

“If you are out on the road, drive to the conditions and expect delays and hazards. Be safe out there Hawke’s Bay.”

Civil Defence reported on social media that there had been a fresh slip on State Highway 5 overnight, where the Te Pohue fire brigade reported approximately 30m of the road had slipped away.

“The location is near the effluent ponds at the top of the Glengarry Hill.”