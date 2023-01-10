Possible thunderstorm for Hawke’s Bay after cyclone causes flooding, road closures

A tree across power lines in Apley Rd, Puketapu caused a power outage and road closure on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A tree across power lines in Apley Rd, Puketapu caused a power outage and road closure on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay woke to road closures, flooding and even a power outage for some properties on Wednesday morning following heavy rainfall and the impact of Cyclone Hale.

It comes as a thunderstorm watch is in place for Wednesday afternoon which could hit central North Island, including inland parts of Hawke’s Bay and areas south of Hastings.

Heavy rainfall overnight resulted in State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Whirinaki - north of Napier - being closed due to slips. As at 11.45am on Wednesday, that highway remained closed.

Flooding outside of Napier, along Dartmoor Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

Other roads across Hawke’s Bay were also hit hard by heavy rainfall and were closed due to flooding, trees down and slips.

About 60 properties near Puketapu were without power throughout Wednesday morning after a tree fell on power lines along Apley Rd.

Meanwhile, MetService has put a thunderstorm watch in place from noon until 8pm on Wednesday which could impact a large area of central North Island.

Foam washing up along the shoreline at Awatoto beach. Photo / Paul Taylor

That includes inland parts of Hawke’s Bay and areas south of Hastings and northern parts of the Tararua District.

Despite the road closures and flooding in Hawke’s Bay, other regions further up the coast were much harder hit by the cyclone.

Flooding along Dartmoor Rd, near Puketapu. Photo / Warren Buckland

One mayor in Hawke’s Bay says he feels for neighbouring district Gisborne which has been battered by wild weather and is dealing with more severe damage and evacuations.

Due to a tree blocking SH5 for a period overnight, the Hawke’s Bay Today newspaper deliveries have been delayed. Papers are expected to be delivered by midday.

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo was open on Wednesday morning with motorists asked to take caution on that road.

Foam washing up along the shoreline at Awatoto beach. Photo / Paul Taylor

As at 11.20am, SH2 between Wairoa and Whirinaki remained closed.

Cyclone Hale brought large downpours and high winds to the region with a heavy rain warning lifting at 10am on Wednesday after about 24 hours of rain.

Hastings District Council is assessing a number of its roads and closed seven roads Wednesday morning as a result of the storm.

A surfer making the most of the wild weather near Te Awanga on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

That included Ocean Beach Rd near Maraetotara Stream due to flooding, and Apley Rd in Puketapu due to a tree down over the road and power lines.

Unison were working to restore power to homes near Apley Rd with power outages reported in that area.

To check road closures in the Hastings district click here.

Waitangi reserve near Clive. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wairoa District Council reported on Wednesday morning that despite the heavy rainfall the region had fared relatively well.

“Reports so far indicate that while sodden, the Wairoa district has come off relatively unscathed,” a council post read.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said he felt for districts further north, such as Tairawhiti (Gisborne), which had been hit much harder.

Tutaekuri River was up to 4m flow at Puketapu bridge on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

“We really feel for our neighbouring residents further up the coast who have been severely impacted by the cyclone,” he said.

“Tairawhiti declared a state of local emergency at 10pm last night (Tuesday).

“They have had huge amounts of rainfall with gale force winds and swells up to 6m along the coast.”

The heavy rain has caused flooding to parts of Hawke's Bay. Photo / Warren Buckland

Meanwhile, a crash near Taradale and the Tutaekuri River Bridge along the Hawke’s Bay Expressway (SH2) caused traffic to back up just after 8am on Wednesday.

There were no injuries in that crash and the road was cleared by 9am.

Botanic Beats, due to be held on Thursday in Napier, has been cancelled because of the effects of the weather.

The family friendly free community event, featuring Debbie Harwood, the Academy Band and Project Prima Volta was to be held at the Napier Botanical Gardens. The event is unable to be rescheduled and will return in 2024.



