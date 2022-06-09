Tamatea High student Hailey Nepia receiving her certificate from Health Hawke's Bay Māori Health general manager Henry Heke.

Two Tamatea High School students were part of a Health Hawke's Bay first when they attended an internship in primary health during the school holidays in April.

"The whāinga (objective) is to encourage our rangatahi to consider pursuing a career in health. Our goal is to encourage them into primary or secondary health sector workforce," said Tamatea High School principal Robin Fabish.

The first group of interns, representatives from their schools, whānau, GPs, and Māori health providers were welcomed onto Te Aranga Marae in Flaxmere.

"We officially launched and welcomed them into the kaupapa (programme). After the pōwhiri, morning tea, whakawhanaungatanga (meet and greet/relationship building), and workshops, the interns left with their GP and Māori health provider mentors to start their internship."

Makyla Sutton-Pilcher was interned at Te Kupenga Hauora – Ahuriri and Hailey Nepia at The Doctors, Napier.

The interns were awarded certificates at a special assembly last week.

"What a fantastic group of young people. Here's to their future in health," Fabish said.

■ If any other schools would like to share their latest achievements or what they have in the pipeline, please email brenda.vowden@nzme.co.nz